Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

