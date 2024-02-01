Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $564.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

