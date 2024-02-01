Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $165.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.32. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

