Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

