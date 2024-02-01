Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,296 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

