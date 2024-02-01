Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.15.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

