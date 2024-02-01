Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coupang by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPNG

Coupang Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.