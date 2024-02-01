Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 219.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 1,467,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 195,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,672,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after buying an additional 1,097,794 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

