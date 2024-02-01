Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,325 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.