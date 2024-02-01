Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.06

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 5810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $569.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,114,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000.
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
