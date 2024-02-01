Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.06

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 5810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $569.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,114,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.