SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

SEI Investments Trading Up 3.0 %

SEIC traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 106,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,080. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

