SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.37

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 70575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in SEI Investments by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in SEI Investments by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

