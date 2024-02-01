Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Sempra were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

