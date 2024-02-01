Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Cut by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

