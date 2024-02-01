Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 42.96% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of SGIOY opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
