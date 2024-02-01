Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Drops By 9.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:AIF opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIF
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.