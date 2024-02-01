Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Drops By 9.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:AIF opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

