Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expands By 9.5%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $31,064,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,782,000 after acquiring an additional 660,759 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 635,779 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU opened at $28.26 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Wedbush cut their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

