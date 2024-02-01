Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Grows By 8.7%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 12,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BBY opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

