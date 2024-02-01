Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Rises By 7.9%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BPT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 45,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

