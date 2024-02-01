Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Rises By 7.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cano Health

Insider Transactions at Cano Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

In other news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 740,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 617,365 shares of company stock worth $2,279,816 over the last three months. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cano Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cano Health by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cano Health by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Price Performance

NYSE CANO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.