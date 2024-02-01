Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Declines By 8.0%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

