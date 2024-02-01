Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Decreases By 9.2%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

