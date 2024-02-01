Short Interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Drops By 7.3%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) EPS for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Tractor Supply Co. stock can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.