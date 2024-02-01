Short Interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Drops By 7.3%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.01. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $89.40.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) EPS for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

