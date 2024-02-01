Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Drops By 6.0%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 78,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.68. 4,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,980. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $217.52 and a 52 week high of $300.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 65.96% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,101.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.18 per share, with a total value of $10,223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,362,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $86,101.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enstar Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

