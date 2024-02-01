Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Rises By 6.1%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 120,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

