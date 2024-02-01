Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Decreases By 9.7%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

GLMD stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

