Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Drops By 6.3%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GEL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 57,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

