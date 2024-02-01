Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Drops By 9.7%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 231,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 7.7 %

GORO opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

