Short Interest in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rises By 8.4%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

