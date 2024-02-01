Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Grows By 8.2%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

