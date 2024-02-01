Short Interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Grows By 8.6%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 11,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAC opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

