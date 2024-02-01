Short Interest in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expands By 6.4%

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

