Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shutterstock has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

