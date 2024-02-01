Sidoti Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAR. Stephens began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $45.54 on Monday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PAR Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.