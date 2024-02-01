Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 545,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 328.2 days.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
LWSCF opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.32.
About Sienna Senior Living
