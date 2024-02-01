Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 545,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 328.2 days.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

LWSCF opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

