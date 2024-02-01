Sigma Planning Corp Buys 80 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $433.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.08 and a 200-day moving average of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.87.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
