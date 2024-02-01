Sigma Planning Corp Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,372,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

