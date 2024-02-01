Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,501,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Ventas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,643.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

