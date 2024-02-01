Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

