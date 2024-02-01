Sigma Planning Corp Sells 18,021 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.86 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.