Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,283 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

