Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

