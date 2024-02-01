Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.78% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PINK stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.