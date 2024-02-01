SingularityNET Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $260.24 million and approximately $28.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016413 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,105.18 or 0.99952026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011244 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00185980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25797884 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $28,050,686.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

