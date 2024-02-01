Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on March 12th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.48.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

