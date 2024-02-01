Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of VBTX opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

