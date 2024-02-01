Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

