Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.10. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,532 shares of company stock worth $1,302,335 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

