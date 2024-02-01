Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after acquiring an additional 445,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PEG opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
