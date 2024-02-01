Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,081 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Gentex worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

